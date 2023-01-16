Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Account Management LLC

Account Management LLC cut its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for about 1.8% of Account Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Account Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $450.98 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $488.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.43.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

