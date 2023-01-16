Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 4,700 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,700 ($57.26) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RIO. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($81.63) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto Group to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,310 ($64.69) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($60.92) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,823.85 ($70.95).

LON RIO opened at GBX 6,219 ($75.77) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,643.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,108.36. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,343 ($77.28). The company has a market cap of £100.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 701.92.

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,571 ($67.87), for a total value of £276,544.44 ($336,920.61).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

