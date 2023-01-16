Running Oak Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 96,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,830,000. Brown & Brown accounts for 2.0% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,175,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,285,000 after buying an additional 120,236 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

BRO stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.27. The company had a trading volume of 21,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,433. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.55. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on BRO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.