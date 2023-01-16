Running Oak Capital LLC Invests $4.65 Million in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Palmer Knight Co raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.5% in the third quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 34,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 17.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 22.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

NYSE PKI traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.77. The stock had a trading volume of 64,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,300. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.15 and a 200 day moving average of $137.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.12. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.46 and a 52-week high of $190.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.10.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $230,907.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

