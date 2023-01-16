Running Oak Capital LLC Makes New $5.25 Million Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,248,000. KLA makes up about 1.8% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,585,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,387,000 after purchasing an additional 28,341 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of KLA stock traded up $0.97 on Monday, hitting $420.04. 41,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,311. The stock has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $383.88 and its 200 day moving average is $350.87. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $445.52.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.66 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.94.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

