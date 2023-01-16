Running Oak Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,000. Carlisle Companies makes up about 2.1% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 185.6% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSL traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $239.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.95. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $211.06 and a 52-week high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 13.48%. Research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

