Running Oak Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 60,543 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 60,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,665,000. Fiserv makes up about 2.0% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.47.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv Price Performance

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,743,594 shares of company stock worth $177,762,793 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $102.56. The company had a trading volume of 102,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $110.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.86 and its 200 day moving average is $100.69.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

