Running Oak Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 73,083 TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,348,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in TransUnion in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the third quarter worth $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the second quarter worth $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TransUnion in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in TransUnion in the third quarter worth $48,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of TransUnion stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,911. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $109.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.13 and a 200 day moving average of $67.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $938.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.27 million. Analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 6.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRU shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.50 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.57.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.