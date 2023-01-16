Running Oak Capital LLC Takes $4.91 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 205.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $258,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 5.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 25.6% in the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $222.14. 16,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,689. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $256.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 8.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim upped their target price on IQVIA to $249.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.73.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.