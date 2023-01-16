Running Oak Capital LLC Takes $5.13 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 22.9% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,554,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $508,116,000 after acquiring an additional 476,512 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Stryker by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,484,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $494,315,000 after buying an additional 53,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Stryker by 14.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,381,754 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $636,763,000 after buying an additional 294,091 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Stryker by 8.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,309,931 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $459,515,000 after buying an additional 186,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 664.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $437,497,000 after buying an additional 1,911,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,079 shares of company stock worth $19,354,832. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK traded up $3.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $259.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.33 and a 200 day moving average of $221.04. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $279.28.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 46.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Stryker from $257.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.68.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.