Running Oak Capital LLC Takes Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,000. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 1.9% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 59,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,826,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,735,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 30,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.79.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.4 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $311.40. 27,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,633. The business has a fifty day moving average of $307.25 and a 200 day moving average of $267.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

