Running Oak Capital LLC Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,000. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.8% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 6,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $15,913,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 406,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 49.9% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

TXN stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $179.01. 211,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,251,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $191.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.53 and a 200-day moving average of $167.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

