Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decrease of 71.9% from the December 31st total of 107,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas B. Raterman purchased 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.73 per share, with a total value of $75,247.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 91,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,192.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas B. Raterman bought 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.73 per share, for a total transaction of $75,247.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 91,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,192.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R David Spreng acquired 7,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $90,533.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 99,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,561. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 25,104 shares of company stock valued at $299,522 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWAY. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,144,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,255,000 after buying an additional 255,383 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 949,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after buying an additional 76,409 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 291,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 70,825 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 48,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 280.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 33,201 shares in the last quarter. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Runway Growth Finance Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RWAY. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Runway Growth Finance stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,278. Runway Growth Finance has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24. The company has a market cap of $512.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $27.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This is a boost from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.39%. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is presently 173.50%.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Featured Articles

