RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) Short Interest Down 99.7% in January

RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the December 31st total of 158,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,286,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RushNet Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RSHN traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 0.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,718,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,690,744. RushNet has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.00.

Get RushNet alerts:

About RushNet

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

RushNet, Inc engages in the manufacturing and sale of products such as carbonated and non-carbonated alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded on January 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for RushNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RushNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.