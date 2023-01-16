RVW Wealth LLC Increases Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 340.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543,897 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. RVW Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $15,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 71.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:DFAE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.67. 36,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,856. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.03. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $28.25.

