SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) PT Set at €19.60 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €19.60 ($21.08) price target on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.98) target price on SAF-Holland in a report on Friday, November 11th.

ETR:SFQ opened at €9.92 ($10.67) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $450.31 million and a P/E ratio of 9.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €9.03 and its 200-day moving average is €7.88. SAF-Holland has a 1-year low of €5.98 ($6.43) and a 1-year high of €13.32 ($14.32).

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

