Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Short Interest Update

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 74.3% from the December 31st total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sandfire Resources America Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SRAFF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,744. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11. Sandfire Resources America has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18.

Sandfire Resources America Company Profile

Sandfire Resources America Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

