Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Update

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 172.2% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sands China Price Performance
Sands China stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,667. Sands China has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $38.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.01.
About Sands China
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sands China (SCHYY)
- 4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
- Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
- Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Sands China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sands China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.