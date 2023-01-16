Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €90.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($116.13) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($123.66) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €91.74 ($98.65) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €84.64 and a 200-day moving average price of €78.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €67.58 ($72.67) and a twelve month high of €100.42 ($107.98).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

