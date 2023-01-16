Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) Short Interest Up 328.9% in January

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 564,900 shares, a growth of 328.9% from the December 31st total of 131,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 282.5 days.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SPHDF stock remained flat at $1.20 on Monday. Santhera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40.

About Santhera Pharmaceuticals

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases. Its product, Raxone, focuses on the treatment of Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy. The company was founded 1998 and is headquartered in Pratteln, Switzerland.

