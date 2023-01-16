Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) Short Interest Up 328.9% in January

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 564,900 shares, a growth of 328.9% from the December 31st total of 131,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 282.5 days.
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
SPHDF stock remained flat at $1.20 on Monday. Santhera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40.
About Santhera Pharmaceuticals
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SPHDF)
- 4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
- Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
- Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Santhera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santhera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.