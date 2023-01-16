Sapphire Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26,921.07 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sapphire has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar. Sapphire has a market cap of $14.13 million and approximately $26,921.07 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,570.20 or 0.07428393 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00080249 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00031453 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00060709 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00011188 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00024602 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

