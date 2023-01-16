Saputo (TSE:SAP) PT Raised to C$42.00 at National Bankshares

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAP. TD Securities increased their price target on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Saputo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.00.

Saputo stock traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$36.90. The stock had a trading volume of 180,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,848. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.46 billion and a PE ratio of 38.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.77. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$24.61 and a 12 month high of C$36.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.94.

Insider Transactions at Saputo

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Saputo will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Terry Brockman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.42, for a total value of C$2,125,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,690,551.48. In other news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$34.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,855.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$579,044.26. Also, Director Terry Brockman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.42, for a total transaction of C$2,125,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,690,551.48.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

