Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 170 to CHF 155 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 235 to CHF 195 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 210 to CHF 205 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. HSBC raised shares of Schindler from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Schindler in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $208.00.

OTCMKTS SHLAF opened at $214.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.77. Schindler has a 12 month low of $150.96 and a 12 month high of $259.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for providing information, communication, and entertainment channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

