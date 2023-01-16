Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 495,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 286,770 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $17,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Schlumberger by 4.1% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 170,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $180,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Schlumberger by 3.4% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Schlumberger by 7.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 200,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,152,064.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,067,772.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,152,064.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,067,772.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock worth $196,612,911. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SLB traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.28. The company had a trading volume of 382,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,177,188. The stock has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.80. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $58.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

See Also

