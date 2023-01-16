Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Position Reduced by Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,255,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,745,000 after acquiring an additional 431,381 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,083,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,248 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,517,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000,000 after buying an additional 83,848 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,398,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,071,000 after purchasing an additional 146,032 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,600. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $77.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.77.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

