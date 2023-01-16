Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 5.0% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,055,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SCHM traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $69.97. 3,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,578. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.39.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.