Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,067 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 53,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,472,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,137,000 after purchasing an additional 153,916 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 94,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 35,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 18,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 118,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $77.95 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $81.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.72.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.