Security Asset Management Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Security Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Security Asset Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 121.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 182,787 shares of company stock worth $29,433,497. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVIDIA Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.80.

NVDA traded up $3.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $168.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,431,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,968,012. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

