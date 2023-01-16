Security Asset Management Boosts Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Security Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. MSCI comprises 2.0% of Security Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Security Asset Management’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 2.1% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 3.5% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 37.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 57.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 0.5% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 6,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $505.24. 9,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,078. The company has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $564.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $487.11 and a 200 day moving average of $462.50.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $560.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.96 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 115.88% and a net margin of 38.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSCI. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on MSCI to $504.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MSCI from $500.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on MSCI from $514.00 to $539.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.70.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

