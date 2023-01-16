Security Asset Management Buys 75 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Security Asset Management lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 5.0% of Security Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Danaher by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in Danaher by 31.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in Danaher by 3.2% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.00.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.31 on Monday, reaching $273.62. 59,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,933,533. The company has a market cap of $199.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.37 and a 200-day moving average of $268.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

