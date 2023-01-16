Security Asset Management Raises Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Security Asset Management raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.8% of Security Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO traded up $2.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $583.84. 63,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $618.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $546.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $546.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $16,073,443. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMO. Barclays reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.30.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

