SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Update

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 215.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SGS Stock Performance

Shares of SGS stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $24.87. 17,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average is $22.91. SGS has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $31.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGSOY shares. Barclays downgraded shares of SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on SGS from CHF 2,303 to CHF 2,509 in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SGS from CHF 2,290 to CHF 2,220 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SGS from CHF 2,350 to CHF 2,300 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SGS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,333.80.

About SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

