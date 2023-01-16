SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2023

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOYGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 215.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SGS Stock Performance

Shares of SGS stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $24.87. 17,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average is $22.91. SGS has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $31.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGSOY shares. Barclays downgraded shares of SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on SGS from CHF 2,303 to CHF 2,509 in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SGS from CHF 2,290 to CHF 2,220 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SGS from CHF 2,350 to CHF 2,300 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SGS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,333.80.

About SGS

(Get Rating)

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

Further Reading

