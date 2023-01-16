Shah Capital Management Raises Holdings in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Shah Capital Management raised its position in shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 558,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,315 shares during the quarter. LifeMD comprises approximately 0.3% of Shah Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Shah Capital Management’s holdings in LifeMD were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LFMD. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,209,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LifeMD by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 36,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LifeMD by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LifeMD during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LifeMD stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.01. 13,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,856. LifeMD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28.

LifeMD ( NASDAQ:LFMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $31.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.19 million. LifeMD had a negative net margin of 43.70% and a negative return on equity of 239.43%.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented-doctor formulated OTC products, and an FDA approved medical device for male and female hair loss, and female specific topical compounded medications for hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a personalized subscription-based virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as .offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

