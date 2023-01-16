Shah Capital Management Sells 355,494 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Shah Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 994,506 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 355,494 shares during the period. Antero Resources accounts for approximately 7.3% of Shah Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Shah Capital Management owned approximately 0.33% of Antero Resources worth $30,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 100,026 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

NYSE:AR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,567,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 3.50. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.25). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $6,862,834.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares in the company, valued at $148,937,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,779,755 shares in the company, valued at $148,937,165.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,117.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

