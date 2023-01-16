Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Rating Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.84) to GBX 2,922 ($35.60) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.64) to GBX 2,987 ($36.39) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shell from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.33) to GBX 2,950 ($35.94) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded Shell from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,161.63.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Shell stock opened at $59.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.70 and its 200-day moving average is $53.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shell will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shell

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.