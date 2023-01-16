Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, BWS Financial lowered their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $18.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.65. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.77 million, a PE ratio of -201.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Increases Dividend

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $66.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently -88.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 523,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,334,000 after buying an additional 22,371 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 11.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 165.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 25.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

(Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.