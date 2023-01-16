ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) & QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Head-To-Head Contrast

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) and QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.6% of ShockWave Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of ShockWave Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 74.2% of QHSLab shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ShockWave Medical and QHSLab’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShockWave Medical $237.15 million 30.77 -$9.14 million $2.33 86.66 QHSLab $1.41 million 1.03 -$770,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

QHSLab has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ShockWave Medical.

This table compares ShockWave Medical and QHSLab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShockWave Medical 20.48% 30.08% 21.85% QHSLab -80.40% -191.34% -48.94%

Volatility and Risk

ShockWave Medical has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QHSLab has a beta of -1.12, indicating that its share price is 212% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ShockWave Medical and QHSLab, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ShockWave Medical 1 2 6 0 2.56 QHSLab 0 0 1 0 3.00

ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus target price of $250.89, indicating a potential upside of 24.26%. Given ShockWave Medical’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ShockWave Medical is more favorable than QHSLab.

Summary

ShockWave Medical beats QHSLab on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and sales managers, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About QHSLab

QHSLab, Inc., a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It also develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine. In addition, the company provides quality health score lab expert system (QHSLab), a cloud-based SaaS system, which provides physicians and healthcare organizations with the ability to capture and store patient information electronically in a secure database; and distributes AllergiEnd, a diagnostic related product and allergen immunotherapy treatments to primary care physicians. Its products are designed to promote prevention, early detection, management, and reversal of chronic diseases. The company was formerly known as USA Equities Corp. and changed its name to QHSLab, Inc. in April 2022. QHSLab, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Medical License Factory, LLC. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

