Short Interest in Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Rises By 278.5%

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a growth of 278.5% from the December 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Astellas Pharma Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ALPMY traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $14.62. 60,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,589. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.64. Astellas Pharma has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $17.96.

Get Astellas Pharma alerts:

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 10.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Astellas Pharma will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals in the Japan, United States, and internationally. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astellas Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astellas Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.