Short Interest in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Drops By 82.5%

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the December 31st total of 139,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Bel Fuse from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Insider Activity at Bel Fuse

In related news, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $353,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vincent Vellucci sold 1,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $33,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 10,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $353,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $353,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $496,270 in the last three months. 5.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BELFB. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse during the third quarter valued at $7,971,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 257.7% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 148,737 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 19.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 657,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the third quarter worth about $2,638,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the third quarter worth about $1,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BELFB opened at $34.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.32. Bel Fuse has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $38.49.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $177.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.00 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 7.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bel Fuse will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.43%.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

