Short Interest in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Drops By 82.5%

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the December 31st total of 139,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Bel Fuse from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Insider Activity at Bel Fuse
In related news, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $353,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vincent Vellucci sold 1,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $33,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 10,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $353,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $353,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $496,270 in the last three months. 5.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse
Bel Fuse Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BELFB opened at $34.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.32. Bel Fuse has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $38.49.
Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $177.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.00 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 7.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bel Fuse will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.43%.
About Bel Fuse
Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bel Fuse (BELFB)
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
- Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
- Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
- Should These Warren Buffet Picks Be Part of Your Portfolio?
- Conagra Upholds the Elasticity of Its Brands
Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.