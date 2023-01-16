Short Interest in BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Rises By 800.0%

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

BioSyent Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BIOYF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69. BioSyent has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $7.93.

BioSyent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th.

About BioSyent

BioSyent, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical and healthcare products. Its products include FeraMAX 150, Cathejell Jelly, FeraMAX Powder, RepaGyn, Proktis-M, Aguettant System, Tibella, Combogesic, and Cysview. The company was founded on April 28, 1947 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

