Short Interest in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC) Declines By 81.6%

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 81.6% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Stock Performance

BPAC remained flat at $10.25 during trading on Monday. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,333. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bullpen Parlay Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $504,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,051,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,596,000 after buying an additional 151,000 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 290,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 140,467 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 525,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after buying an additional 225,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $972,000. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bullpen Parlay Acquisition

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

