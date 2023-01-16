Short Interest in CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Drops By 99.2%

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the December 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CD Projekt Trading Up 0.4 %
OTGLY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,133. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96. CD Projekt has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $12.48.
About CD Projekt
