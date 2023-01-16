Short Interest in CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Drops By 99.2%

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the December 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CD Projekt Trading Up 0.4 %

OTGLY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,133. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96. CD Projekt has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $12.48.

About CD Projekt

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

