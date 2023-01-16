Short Interest in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Declines By 85.7%

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the December 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CHCI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,244. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $12.81 million during the quarter.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

