Short Interest in DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Rises By 4,600.0%

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 4,600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

DKSH Stock Performance

Shares of DKSHF remained flat at $75.27 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.32. DKSH has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $75.27.

Get DKSH alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on DKSH in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About DKSH

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

