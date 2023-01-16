Short Interest in Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Declines By 97.8%

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the December 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Dynasil Co. of America Stock Performance

DYSL stock remained flat at $2.60 on Monday. Dynasil Co. of America has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45.

Dynasil Co. of America Company Profile

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, manufactures, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Optics, Innovation and Development, and Biomedical segments. The Optics segment supplies synthetic crystals, optical materials, components, and coatings that are used in devices, such as baggage scanners, medical imaging systems, optical instruments, lasers, analytical instruments, automotive components, semiconductor/electronic devices, spacecraft/aircraft components, and advertising displays in the medical, industrial, and homeland security/defense sectors.

