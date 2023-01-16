Short Interest in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) Drops By 93.4%

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 93.4% from the December 31st total of 121,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.10 during trading hours on Monday. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,000. Epiphany Technology Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Epiphany Technology Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 4.4% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,971,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,236,000 after acquiring an additional 166,666 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 32.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,900,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,776,000 after purchasing an additional 460,537 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 1.0% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,360,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,438,000 after buying an additional 13,840 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 573.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,015,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after buying an additional 864,700 shares during the period. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 12.8% in the third quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 789,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after buying an additional 89,930 shares in the last quarter. 69.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

