Short Interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Declines By 75.4%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 75.4% from the December 31st total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp stock. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 75,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FITBI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.68. The stock had a trading volume of 166 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,467. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a $0.4141 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th.

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

