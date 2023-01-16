Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Expands By 954.8%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,000 shares, an increase of 954.8% from the December 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.55. 987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,611. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.23 and its 200 day moving average is $85.12. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 12 month low of $71.92 and a 12 month high of $99.22.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRID. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 5.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,136,000 after purchasing an additional 26,310 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

