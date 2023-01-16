Short Interest in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Expands By 400.0%

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.18. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,433. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $27.65.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

