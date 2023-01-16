Short Interest in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Expands By 400.0%

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
FTAI Aviation Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of FTAI Aviation stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.18. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,433. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $27.65.
FTAI Aviation Company Profile
