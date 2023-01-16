Short Interest in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Grows By 450.0%

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 37.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 523.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 19,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 89,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,506,000.

Get Global X Millennials Consumer ETF alerts:

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MILN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.45. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,378. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $39.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.64.

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Millennials Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Millennials Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.